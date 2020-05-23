Sections
UP-bound Shramik train stops in Odisha; WR claims it was re-routed due to congestion

A few of the Shramik special trains being operated to transport migrant workers from the city to their hometowns in other states are taking longer to reach their destinations. According to the...

Updated: May 23, 2020 22:52 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A few of the Shramik special trains being operated to transport migrant workers from the city to their hometowns in other states are taking longer to reach their destinations. According to the Western Railway (WR), this is due to the high number of trains — parcel and Shramik — being operated on the same routes without proper timetables, which has led to congestion.

One such incident was highlighted when a Shramik train bound for Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Kalyan station (Central Railway) on Thursday, was rescheduled to leave from Vasai Road railway station (WR) instead due to congestion on the route. Because of this change, the train had to take an alternative route via Odisha.

Passengers had expected to reach Gorakhpur by Saturday but the train instead stopped at Rourkela railway station in Odisha that afternoon. This led to confusion among passengers who thought the train was not going to its original destination. The passengers were also running out of food and water due to the extended journey.

“Shramik special train set off to Gorakhpur (UP) from Vasai Road (Maharashtra) on 21st May, 2020 reaches Rourkela station in Odisha today morning. Clueless passengers claims that driver has lost the route. No official word from @WesternRly. Can someone help,” Twitter user @ritvick_ab posted online.



Western Railway (WR) stated that the train was to depart from Kalyan railway station but due to heavy congestion on the route, it departed from Vasai Road railway station. It is expected to reach Gorakhpur today.

“Vasai Road-Gorakhpur Shramik special train which departed on May 21 was to run on the Kalyan-Jalgoan-Bhusaval-Khandwa-Itarsi-Jabalpur-Manikpur route, but the train went to Gorakhpur via a diverted route [Bilaspur (SECR)-Jharsuguda-Rourkela-Adra-Asansol (ER), due to heavy traffic congestion on existing routes,” said Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer, Western Railway.

“Due to heavy congestion on the Itarsi-Jabalpur-Pt Deen Dayal Nagar route, it has been decided by the railway board to temporarily run the trains originating from Vasai Road, Udhna, Surat, Valsad, Ankleshwar of Western Railway, Konkan Railway, and some stations of Central Railway, on a diverted route via Bilaspur-Jharsugda-Raurkela.”

