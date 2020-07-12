Sections
Home / Mumbai News / UP businessman comes to Mumbai to see actor, stabbed in Juhu; two arrested

UP businessman comes to Mumbai to see actor, stabbed in Juhu; two arrested

Two persons, who stabbed a 35-year-old cloth merchant from Uttar Pradesh (UP), and robbed his mobile phone and money, were arrested by Juhu police on Saturday. The complainant,...

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 00:21 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Two persons, who stabbed a 35-year-old cloth merchant from Uttar Pradesh (UP), and robbed his mobile phone and money, were arrested by Juhu police on Saturday. The complainant, Aquil Shaikh, came to the city in the last week of June, defying lockdown rules, to catch a glimpse of a Bollywood actor. He hoped to spot the actor by staying on the footpath near his bungalow in Juhu.

On July 4, the two accused, Sanjay Gopi Kharwa alias Rajendra alias Khidki, 25, a resident of Bhayander, and Suresh Kanji Kharwa, 20, a resident of Matunga Labour Camp, spotted Shaikh sleeping on the footpath and cornered him. “The accused first asked Shaikh to consume alcohol, which he refused. They then took the complainant to an isolated spot and again insisted him to consume alcohol. An argument ensued between Shaikh and the two accused, and they started to assault him. One of the accused then took out a knife and stabbed Shaikh on hand, chest, and stomach,” said Pandharinath Wavhal, senior inspector, Juhu police station. The accused then robbed his mobile phone and money before fleeing the spot.

Some locals rushed Shaikh to Cooper Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. A case was filed and Juhu police began the probe. The suspects were identified after the police scanned CCTV footage of the area. Sub-inspector Harish Biradar said, “Based on a tip-off, we arrested the duo from Pushpa Park.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Big B tests Covid-19 positive: what all work he has done during lockdown!
Jul 12, 2020 01:11 IST
Former India opener Chetan Chauhan tests positive for Covid-19
Jul 12, 2020 01:13 IST
Amitabh Bachchan worked from home during lockdown, shot for KBC 
Jul 12, 2020 01:12 IST
A peek inside Covid war room: Tales from the ER
Jul 12, 2020 01:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.