Utilities to begin actual meter-reading

Power distribution agencies like the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) and the Brihanmumbai Electric...

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 22:37 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Power distribution agencies like the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking have started physical meter-reading in the city and state. The activity was suspended owing to the lockdown since March 2020. Consumers may expect bill on a higher-side as bills for the last few months were being computed on an average of preceding three months i.e. December, January & February, which are winter months. The actual consumption will be charged now on. Industry officials said that power consumption is usually high during the months of April and May and owing to lockdown, people would have also utilised more power. Meter-readings in containment zones will still be avoided.

