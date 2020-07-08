Vandalism at Ambedkar’s Mumbai residence; FIR filed

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Mumbai Maharashtra

CCTV footage from the erstwhile home the Constitution architect shows a person smashing flower pots in the compound before fleeing, the official said. (Twitter.com/ v@tilakm93)

Mumbai police have registered an FIR against unknown persons following vandalism at Rajgruh, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s house, an official said on Wednesday.

Two persons threw stones on glass windows, and damaged CCTV cameras and potted plants at Rajgruh in Dadar area here on Tuesday night, the official said.

CCTV footage from the erstwhile home the Constitution architect shows a person smashing flower pots in the compound before fleeing, the official said.

Matunga police have registered an FIR in the incident.

Located in Hindu Colony, Dadar, the two-storeyed heritage bungalow houses the Ambedkar Museum where Babasaheb’s books, portrait, ashes and vessels are among the artefacts.

The current residents of Rajgruh include Babasaheb’s daughter-in-law, and his grandsons Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar, Anandrao and Bhimrao.

Prakash Ambedkar, who was in Akola when the attack took place, has appealed for calm and asked his followers to not gather outside the house.

The All India Professional Congress on Wednesday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to look into the attack on Rajgruh.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has already assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

“This is highly condemnable. @CMOMaharashtra should immediately look into this. Rajgruh is not just a memorial, it is a reminder of the legacy of Dr B R Ambedkar,” AIPCMumbaiEast tweeted.

The minister said police are probing the matter and assured that strict action will be taken against the guilty.