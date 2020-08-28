Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Varavara Rao discharged from Nanavati Hospital, returns to Taloja jail

Varavara Rao discharged from Nanavati Hospital, returns to Taloja jail

Telugu poet P Varavara Rao, 81, one of the accused arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Elgar Parishad case, was discharged from Nanavati Hospital on...

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 00:33 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

Telugu poet P Varavara Rao, 81, one of the accused arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Elgar Parishad case, was discharged from Nanavati Hospital on Thursday afternoon. Rao was admitted there on July 19 after he tested positive for Covid-19. He has been taken back to Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai, where he was earlier lodged.

Deepak Pandey, inspector general (south region prisons) has confirmed the development.

Rao was first taken to Sir JJ Hospital on May 28 after he fell unconscious, but was discharged on June 1. His family had alleged the 81-year-old was discharged hurriedly to obstruct his bail plea. “He was not normal at the time of discharge. June 2 was the date of the hearing on his bail application on health grounds in NIA special sessions court, and police argued against his bail showing [a] hospital ‘normal’ report. The judge accepted that and refused bail on June 26,” read a statement from Rao’s family.



Later, Rao continued to show signs of delirium, and after voices were raised from various quarters, he was admitted to Sir JJ Hospital again on July 13. After he tested positive for Covid-19 infection, he was shifted to St George Hospital.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also intervened and issued notices to the Maharashtra government to ensure the health conditions of Rao were taken care of and adequate medical facilities were arranged.

The commission had also directed the state to constitute a medical board to examine Rao’s health condition. NHRC asked the state to provide Rao the best possible treatment at a private hospital and also to ensure that to bear all the medical expenditures. He was then shifted to Nanavati Hospital for treatment.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China’s missiles warn US aircraft carriers to stay away
Aug 28, 2020 00:50 IST
HC seeks BMC’s explanation on suspending employee
Aug 28, 2020 00:41 IST
Ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day, Aditya Birla school students write Letters of Hope
Aug 28, 2020 00:40 IST
Ajit Pawar asks Centre to compensate Maharashtra for ₹22K-crore GST losses
Aug 28, 2020 00:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.