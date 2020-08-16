Vasai civic body waives permission fees for Ganpati pandals

Sections
The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) on Saturday waived off a ₹4,500 fee required for permission and fire brigade charges for Ganpati pandals in Vasai-Virar after...

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:38 IST

By Ram Parmar,

The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) on Saturday waived off a ₹4,500 fee required for permission and fire brigade charges for Ganpati pandals in Vasai-Virar after Nallasopara MLA Kshitij Thakur appealed to chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray to waive the same in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the rules, Ganpati mandals have to take permission from the local police, fire brigade and the civic body to install a pandal.

Even with Ganeshotsav festival hardly a few days away, mandals have not been able to collect enough donations for the 10-day festival. “In view of this, I requested the CM to waive off the permission and processing fees on humanitarian grounds,” said Thakur.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ganeshotsav will have to be celebrated in a subdued manner and after taking all the necessary precautionary measures. The volunteers have not been able to venture out to collect donation, and as a result, they are running short on money. “With much fewer people expected to venture out for the festival, it will be even more difficult for them,” said Thakur.



All the municipal corporations have released a set of details to be followed by the mandals and the devotees for Ganeshotsav celebrations. It also includes capping the size Ganpati idols.

