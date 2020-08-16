Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s brothers test positive for Covid-19

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s brothers test positive for Covid-19

Octogenarian brothers of veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar have been diagnosed with Covid-19. Their oxygen saturation has dropped below 80%. They have been kept under artificial...

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:39 IST

By Rupsa Chakraborty,

Octogenarian brothers of veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar have been diagnosed with Covid-19. Their oxygen saturation has dropped below 80%. They have been kept under artificial breathing support at Lilavati Hospital.

Eshan and Aslam Khan complained of breathlessness, after which they were rushed to Lilavati hospital on Saturday night. Later, they tested positive of Covid-19 in rapid antigen test and were immediately admitted to the Covid-19 ward of the hospital.

As per sources in the hospital, their oxygen saturation has fallen below 80% and considering the age, both have been kept under artificial breathing support system called CPAP (Continuous positive airway pressure). It is a form of an airway pressure ventilation which supports breathing.

“They have been kept in ICU but we haven’t intubated them as yet. Considering their age and pre-condition health issues like diabetes and hypertension, we have to be extra careful while treating them,” said a doctor from the hospital. They are kept under Dr Jalil Parker who refused to make any statement citing patient confidentiality.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

You will always be my captain: Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni one more time
Aug 16, 2020 23:52 IST
Two snatchers arrested from Punjabi Bagh
Aug 16, 2020 23:52 IST
Thane residents can now use app for free collection of dry waste
Aug 16, 2020 23:51 IST
Certificate courses to upskill students to be initiated in city colleges
Aug 16, 2020 23:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.