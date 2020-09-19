Sections
Veteran Communist leader Roza Deshpande passes away in Mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 22:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Veteran communist leader and former member of Parliament (MP) Roza Deshpande breathed her last on Saturday afternoon at her Dadar residence.

The 92-year old communist leader was ailing for some time and succumbed due to advanced age. She was admitted in hospital recently, but was discharged and was at her house.

Deshpande, a former MP from Mumbai played a heroic part in the Samyukta Maharashtra Andolan. Daughter of communist stalwart, Shripad Dange, who was a well-known trade union leader, Deshpande learnt her first ropes in politics from her father. She played an important role in the communist movement in India and was their leading lights.

Several politicians including deputy chief minister have expressed condolences over the death.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari tweeted, “She carried forward the legacy of social service inherited from late Shripad Amrit Dange. She had taken active part in the Samyukta Maharashtra movement and the Goa liberation struggle. My tributes to her memory.”

