Virar-Alibag corridor: ‘Reconsider its alignment to save mangroves’

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has asked authorities to reconsider the Virar-Alibag multi-modal corridor alignment to minimise the cutting and destruction of mangroves. The proposal was deferred in a meeting held on July 7, 2020, stating that MCZMA requires a detailed survey of “quantification of mangroves” to be affected owing to the alignment.

In the meantime, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which was handling the project until recently, said that it is in the process of handing over the project to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

AB Gaikwad, chief engineer, MSRDC said, “Since MSRDC is already looking at constructing the Konkan Expressway and the Samruddhi corridor, it was considered apt to take over the project for integrated planning. However, since the handover is still under process, we cannot comment on the (MCZMA) decision as of now.”

BG Pawar, joint metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA said, “MCZMA has asked to look at an alternate alignment between Chirner to Balavali only. The decision to hand over the project to MSRDC was taken in an authority meeting held in July and is under process.”

MSRDC, on the other hand, said it is too early to comment on the alignment.

Anil Diggikar, chairman of MCZMA, in an earlier interaction with HT had confirmed that clearance for the multimodal corridor has been deferred. The project is pending a go-ahead from MCZMA since 2018. As per MMRDA’s submission in 2019, the project is passing through mangroves and its 50-meter buffer zone, which is around 19.95 hectares.

MCZMA had asked the state mangrove cell to conduct a site visit to assess the damage in 2019. The cell, which visited 5 villages, in its report to MCZMA stated that it is necessary “to determine exact affected mangrove area and clearance under Forest Conservation Act, 1980 needs to be obtained.” It’s report states that mangroves will be affected in the villages of Rave, Dighati, Vidhane, Dighode and Koper.

MCMZA’s minutes of the meeting state that it also passes through the greenfield areas under the City Industrial and Development Corporation’s ambit. The minutes further reveal that the project will pass through 3.68 lakh square meters of CRZ area.

MMRDA was looking at commissioning the project in two phases - Phase I - 80km stretch from Navghar to Chirner (near the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust - JNPT), Phase IA - 18km stretch from Chirner to Balavali and Phase-II - 28km stretch from Balavali to Alibag. The corridor will be an eight-lane stretch with separate lanes for metro and bus rapid transit system. The authority has been seeking coastal regulation zone (CRZ) clearance for Phase IA.

One of Maharashtra government’s most ambitious projects, the 126-km corridor, will pass through emerging nodes of Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Panvel and Pen. It will have 13 interchanges, 48 underpasses and 41 bridges. The access-control highway is also expected to have a metro on its central median. MMRDA had got administrative approval for its construction cost at ₹19,000 crore.