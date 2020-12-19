Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Navi Mumbai reopens today with Marathi play

A series of popular plays are set to be performed at the Vishnudas Bhave auditorium, Vashi, in December. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi is set to reopen on Saturday. The auditorium had been shut for nine months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The auditorium is set to take off with ‘Tu Mhansheel Tasa’, a Marathi play to be staged at 4pm. The ticket sale was inaugurated on December 16 by deputy municipal commissioner, Yogesh Kudaskar, who is also the manager of the auditorium.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “The auditorium management has readied the hall for the programmes by sanitizing the seating areas, green rooms and also the areas around the auditorium. As per the government order, the auditorium will function at 50 per cent capacity and hence seating arrangements have been made accordingly for the patrons who will sit on alternate chairs.

“Sanitizers will be provided during the plays at the auditorium entrance and other necessary spots. ‘No Mask No Entry’ rule will also be followed. The 43 personnel working at the auditorium have been tested for Covid-19. One sanitation worker had tested positive and is being treated.”

NMMC has given 75 per cent relief on the charges to boost the theatre industry. Welcoming the opening of the auditorium, Sachin Adsul, 50, a theatre lover from Vashi, said, “We were eagerly waiting for the auditorium to reopen. It is high time we got to enjoy Marathi theatre. It will help us all get back to normal life by including some entertainment in it.”

What’s on this month

A series of popular plays are set to be performed at the auditorium in December. Apart from ‘Tu Mhansheel Tasa’ on December 19, the other plays include ‘Punha Sahi Re Sahi’ on December 25, ‘Eka Lagnachi Pudhchi Gosht’ on December 26 and ‘Bhayankar Anandachi Batmi’ on December 27.