Wadala TT custodial death case: Victim died of heart attack, says crime branch in affidavit submitted to Bombay HC

The crime branch in its affidavit filed in the Bombay high court (HC) in the alleged custodial death of 27-year-old Vijay Singh at Wadala TT police station last year averred that based on the post-mortem reports of Sir JJ and King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospitals, the victim died of a heart attack and hence there is no substance in the various contentions raised by his family in their petition. The affidavit says that as there was discrepancy in the post-mortem reports of both the hospitals, a clarification was sought and is awaited.

The KEM Hospital report stated that Singh suffered “acute coronary insufficient precipitated by sudden panic attack”, indicating unnatural death, while the report from Sir JJ Hospital report stated that Singh died of “myocardial infraction.”

The affidavit filed by senior inspector Ninad Sawant, from crime investigation department unit 4, Antop Hill, stated on October 27 around 11pm, a woman was on her way to meet her friend at Wadala RTO. Singh, who was on a motorcycle, pulled the woman’s hand and she fell. On hearing her cry, her friend rushed to the spot, accosted Singh and held him by the collar and questioned why he pulled the woman’s hand, the affidavit said.

In the meantime, Singh’s two friends, Ankit Mishra and Nirmal Singh, reached the spot and assaulted the woman’s friend and he suffered head injuries. A police van, which was passing by, took the five people to the Wadala TT police station.

After hearing the incident, station house officer Sandip Kadam filed a non-cognisable complaint against Singh and his friends and the woman and her friend to Sion Hospital for medical treatment, the affidavit stated.

Singh was kept in the lock-up, while his two friends were made to sit outside. Around 12.30am, Kadam left for Sion hospital and returned with the complaint filed by the woman and her friend. At the time, Singh started complaining of chest pain and was brought out of the lock-up. But he continued to feel uneasy and so was allowed to go out of the police station for fresh air, the affidavit further stated.

After going out, Singh collapsed and was taken to a hospital by his relatives, where he was declared dead. The body was first sent to KEM Hospital for post-mortem and later to Sir JJ Hospital.

The affidavit avers that at the time of the post-mortem at KEM Hospital, Singh’s family did not raise any objection but later when there were protests, two officers and three constables were suspended and an inquiry by a special investigation team (SIT) was directed.