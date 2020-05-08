Waiter stabs colleague while fighting over mobile phone

A day after Mumbai shut down liquor shops again, a 31-year-old waiter, in an inebriated state, stabbed his colleague while fighting over a mobile phone on Wednesday morning.

The accused, Nitin Bhise, was arrested by Vakola police. The injured waiter, Laxman Rawal, 34, has been admitted to VN Desai Hospital.

Ravindra Ram, a waiter and the witness, in his statement to the police said, “On Wednesday around 4.15amm, an argument started between Bhise and me when I asked him to return my phone which he was using. He got angry and started abusing me. Rawal intervened when Bhise started hitting me and took my phone from him and handed it over to me. However, Bhise threatened to kill him and then stabbed Rawal on his stomach with a knife”

Kailash Avhad, senior inspector from Vakola police station, confirmed the case and said Bhise was booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and is currently in police custody till May 8.