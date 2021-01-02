‘Wall of Humanity’ set up to help needy in Kalyan

A person donates clothes at the racks placed near the ‘Wall of Humanity’ at Rani Laxmibai Park, Kalyan. (Rishikesh Choudhary/ HT PHOTO)

In an initiative to provide clothes and essentials to the needy, a wall in Kalyan’s civic garden, Rani Lakshmi Bai Park at Karnik Road, Kalyan, has been transformed into a Wall of Humanity where residents can simply donate wearable cloths, toys or any other items that the needy can pick them conveniently and take away.

This idea of the Wall of Humanity was supported by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) when Sachin Raut, 28, founder of the NGO Helping Hands approached the civic commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi to help provide a wall in KDMC vicinity.

Raut said, “I saw a similar wall at Karjat that served as an inspiration for a similar wall in my own city. I approached the civic commissioner who immediately gave a go ahead. The wall was inaugurated on January 1.”

Around 12 racks have been fitted to the wall where one can leave the clothes or toys or any other items that they want to donate. Since the last two days, around 25 individuals including children have visited the wall and taken away donated clothes.

“People have donated toys that I will be putting in a dedicated drum so that children can pick them easily and take away. Our members keep checking the wall and look after its maintenance so that it is not misused. Along with the security guard of the garden, we ensure that the donated items are not taken by thieves or miscreants,” added Raut.

The NGO that works for the betterment of underprivileged by providing education, donating clothes and cycles for tribal children since the last three years have 40 members.

The racks fitted to the wall are made of waste furniture items. In future, the NGO also has plans to take up more such walls in the city.

“We have also checked two other walls in Wayale Nagar and Yogidham to provide the same facility. I am sure a lot of people will be benefited by this,” added Raut.

The NGO has approached the nearby shops and residents to donate. In the coming days, they will also keep a suggestion box at the wall so that people can suggest changes or other requirements to make this initiative better.

Milind Gaikwad, deputy engineer, waste management department, KDMC, said, “We liked the idea when the civic commissioner asked us to implement it. It actually motivated us to come together for each other’s help, especially when we all are fighting a pandemic. We will come up with more such walls in the future. The NGO has agreed to maintain the wall and also reach out to people. We are also trying to spread awareness among more people.”

People can donate at:

Rani Laxmi Bai Udyan, Karnik Road, Syndicate, Kalyan (W)