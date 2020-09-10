Water cut in central Mumbai on Friday and Saturday

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said there will 24 hours drinking water cut in several areas of Central Mumbai and, in several areas the water supply pressure will be low, owing to the replacement work of water pipelines that are older than 100 years and several other pipelines for its augmentation.

The water cut will be between Friday 10am and Saturday 10am. According to BMC, areas like Parel, Sewri, Naugaon will face water cut for 24 hours or lesser and in areas like Lalbaug, Dadar and Hindmata the water supply pressure will be low. Hence, citizens are requested to co-operate with the civic body and make prior arrangements of storing water owing to the planned disruption.