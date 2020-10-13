Water supply affected in Mumbai due to power cut; BMC urges citizens to use water cautiously

The power cut in the city on Monday affected water supply in the city, owing to which the supply will remain low-pressure. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed citizens to store water and use it cautiously as the supply will get normal by Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, a grid failure caused a widespread outage in the state capital and its suburbs, affecting train services, delaying exams and causing traffic jams.

BMC, in a statement on Monday, said, “The power supply in the city was cut off for a few hours this morning, adversely affecting the work of the water treatment plant at Bhandup. As a result, the water supply in the city area was partially affected and has also reduced in some areas.”

A BMC official from the hydraulics department said, “Water supply is affected and this means the supply pressure will be low. This is basically a cascading effect. Supply will be normal by tomorrow [Tuesday] afternoon.”