Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Waterlogging at Taloja subway in Navi Mumbai within days of opening for commuters

Waterlogging at Taloja subway in Navi Mumbai within days of opening for commuters

The subway was opened for commuters on November 9. On Wednesday, the commuters had to encounter chaos as the water level was above one foot

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 00:38 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Motorists drive through waterlogged Taloja subway, opened recently after repairs, in Navi Mumbai. (Bachchan Kumar/HT)

Ten days after opening the Taloja subway for commuters, there was waterlogging leading to inconvenience to the commuters in the last few days. The railways finally repaired the ₹28Cr subway, stopping the flooding of creek water. The railways, however, denied the water logging was due to faulty design or insufficient pumping capacity.

The subway was opened for commuters on November 9. On Wednesday, the commuters had to encounter chaos as the water level was above one foot.

Haresh Keni, local corporator, said, “The railways have, at present, installed a 22.5hp capacity pump to drain water. However, taking into account the water accumulating in the subway, at least a 100hp capacity pump is required. I have informed the railway authorities about the problem and asked for immediate action.”

The subway has been constructed as Taloja residents have had to spend hours in traffic jams caused by the railway crossing in the area.

When contacted, chief public relations officer of central railway, Shivaji Sutar, said, “The subway is located much below the ground level. There are proper drainage arrangements in place with pumps installed at the lower and also upper level to pick up water and remove it through the drainage. Since the upper level pump had shut down on Wednesday, water had seeped in for a few hours and accumulated. The pump at the location has been repaired and the water is drained. This was a temporary issue and has been sorted out. There is no fault with the subway design or capacity of the pump.”

He said pumps with additional capacity will be installed during monsoon.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
Nov 20, 2020 00:10 IST
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
Nov 20, 2020 00:17 IST
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Nov 19, 2020 22:41 IST
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
Nov 19, 2020 21:14 IST

latest news

Hyderabad woman volunteers to help stray dogs, bears their medical expenses and other costs
Nov 20, 2020 01:03 IST
Ludhiana railway station: No biz due to train suspension but vendors told to pay licence fee
Nov 20, 2020 01:01 IST
Cars, emergency vehicles to be allowed on Kalyan’s Patripool bridge; cops warn auto, taxis not to overcharge
Nov 20, 2020 01:01 IST
J&K logs 5 fatalities, 560 infections
Nov 20, 2020 01:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.