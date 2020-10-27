Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Week after resumption, Mumbai Metro sees a steady rise in commuters; a lakh travel in a week

Week after resumption, Mumbai Metro sees a steady rise in commuters; a lakh travel in a week

A week since the Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) services are back on track, it has catered to more than a lakh commuters on its Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar line. Between October 19...

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:17 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

A week since the Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) services are back on track, it has catered to more than a lakh commuters on its Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar line.

Between October 19 (when it was restarted) and 23, close to 98,000 commuters took the Metro and around 30,000 commuters travelled via the 11.5 km corridor during the weekend.

On Monday, authorities expected the number of commuters to be around 27,000, more than double the number of commuters who took the service on Day 1 (around 13,000). Sources said that the number of commuters are steadily increasing and will rise once the city opens up, with the suburban railway being available for all. Before the pandemic hit the city, close to 4.5 lakh commuters travelled via Metro on weekdays.

The Mumbai Monorail, between Chembur and Jacob Circle, also restarted its services from Sunday, October 18. According to data sourced by HT, close to 2,600 commuters took the Monorail services between October 18 (when it restarted) till Saturday, October 24. The highest number of commuters recorded during the week was on Friday, October 23, when 594 commuters travelled via the 19 km corridor. In January 2020, 2.75 lakh people had travelled via the Monorail.

Owing to the pandemic, the number of services on both corridors are restricted, with only alternate seating available for commuters. The authorities have also made it mandatory for commuters to wear a mask at all times and encourages commuters to opt for digital ticketing.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
Oct 26, 2020 20:39 IST
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
Oct 26, 2020 22:27 IST
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
Oct 26, 2020 19:33 IST
‘Worried about bowling resources in Ishant, Bhuvi’s absence’: Aakash Chopra
Oct 26, 2020 21:52 IST

latest news

Ex-NDA minister Dilip Ray gets 3-year jail in coal case
Oct 27, 2020 01:18 IST
Cat smells macaroni, doesn’t appear to be its biggest fan
Oct 27, 2020 01:17 IST
3 PDP leaders quit after Mehbooba Mufti’s flag remark
Oct 27, 2020 01:13 IST
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Preview: DCneed to bounce back to seal play-off berth
Oct 27, 2020 01:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.