Western Railway creates workstations for Mumbai employees

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Western Railway (WR) has introduced the concept of workstation spaces for its employees at Virar. Employees who find it difficult to work from home due to network connectivity issues or any other concerns can go to the office set-up created by WR and work.

Five such workstations have been created at Virar and 10 more will be set up at other places including Bandra.

“Spaces have been created for employees who are working from home. The employees can use the workstations during their shift hours,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relation officer, WR.

Further, WR is also planning to shift a few of its offices from south Mumbai. “Employees are being consulted to see if offices can be shifted from south Mumbai. It is in an earlier stage, and locations are being identified,” said a senior WR official.



Meanwhile, the Central Railway (CR) in 2017 had already shifted a few of its offices, and the employees residing beyond Kalyan were asked to work from railway offices located in Kalyan and Karjat railway stations.

Both the zonal railways, to reduce crowding at railway stations, are also in the process of placing flap gates at Churchgate and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The flap gates will be introduced by October end.

The gates will have QR code and thermal scanners. Passengers will have to place the QR code generated on the ticket at the entry gate. Access inside the railway station will be permitted after temperature screening.

