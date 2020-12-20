Western Railway diverts, short terminates trains due to farmers’ protest in Punjab

The Western Railway on Sunday informed passengers in a tweet that it is diverting, short terminating and short originating trains due to the ongoing farmers’ protests in Punjab.

“Due to Kisan agitation in Punjab, train movement has been affected and hence, few trains have been diverted and certain trains have been short terminated & accordingly short originated. Passengers are requested to kindly take note,” the tweet from Western Railway said.

According to the revised schedule, the Mumbai Central-Amritsar (Train No 02903) special train will be diverted via Tarn Taran instead of being diverted via Jandiala. The Amritsar-Mumbai Central (Train No 02904) will also be diverted via Tarn Taran instead of Jandiala.

The Bandra Terminus-Amrtisar train (Train No 02925) will also be diverted via Tarn Taran instead of Jandiala, the statement released by Western Railways said.

The statement also shared that the Bandra Terminus-Amritsar train (Train No 09025) will short-terminate at Chandigarh and will remain partially cancelled from Amritsar to Chandigarh. The Amritsar - Bandra Terminus train (Train No 09026) will short-originate from Chandigarh and will remain partially cancelled from Chandigarh to Amritsar.

The farmers stir near Delhi has entered its 25th day with protesters asking the Centre to repeal the farm laws passed by Parliament in the monsoon session.