Western Railway pays tribute to corona warriors through murals

A man gets off a ladder as he completes a mural paying tribute to 'Covid-19 warriors' as India eases lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (REUTERS)

Western Railway in collaboration with St+art India Foundation and a paint company has undertaken a beautification drive at Mahim railway station, where artists have covered the walls with ‘Heroes of Mumbai’ murals dedicated to corona warriors.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“The paintings are of frontline warriors. We salute them for their services at such times, and they are our heroes. We have been painting from the past 10-12 days,” said Atif, an artist.

“This is a tribute to the corona warriors, and we are very grateful to them as they risked their lives to save ours. We have to take proper precautions in order to stay safe, as the virus will be with us for long,” said Rahul Maurya, another artist.

Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day spike with 3,752 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the total number of cases stands at 1,20,504, said State Health Department.