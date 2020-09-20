Sections
Western Railways to increase Mumbai local train services from Monday

The railways have been operating special suburban services for people engaged in essential and emergency services since mid-June.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 22:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Workers of essential services board the local train at Dadar in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT File Photo)

The Western Railway will increase the daily special suburban services from 350 to 500 from Monday. The decision was taken last week to maintain social distancing and avoid overcrowding in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

“The number of daily special suburban services will be increased from 350 to 500 on Western Railway from September 21 to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding. The essential staff as notified by the state government to travel in local trains is requested to follow social distancing and wear a mask during travel,” the Western Railway said in a statement on Friday.

“Of the increased services, 30 will be operated during morning peak hours, and 29 services during evening peak hours,” said Sumit Thakur, Western Railway’s chief public relations officer.

The Western and Central Railways have also allowed select 10 per cent employees of co-operative and private banks to travel on the local trains.



The suburban trains in operation currently are only for frontline staff and essential service workers as laid down by the state government, and a QR code-empowered ticketing mechanism is in place for those who need to board.

Meanwhile, the railways ministry has decided to run 20 pairs of clone special trains from the same day. Out of them, five pairs of clone special trains will run from Western Railway.

“Considering the huge demand for travel on specific routes, the Ministry of Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of clone special trains from September 21 till further notice. Out of these 20 pairs, five pairs of clone special trains will run from Western Railway. These clone trains will run on notified timings and will be fully reserved trains with Humsafar type rakes,” the Western Railway said.

It added, “From the five pairs of clone specials which are being made operational, three trains are from Ahmedabad and one each from Bandra Terminus and Surat. The trains originating from Western Railway are Ahmedabad-Darbhanga, Ahmedabad-Delhi, Ahmedabad-Patna, Bandra Terminus-Amritsar and Surat-Chhapra. These clone special trains will run with Humsafar rakes and charges as applicable in Humsafar trains. The clone special trains will be in addition to special trains which are already in operation.”

