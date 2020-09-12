Sections
Western suburbs of Andheri, Vile Parle, Borivali record maximum active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai

The city recorded around 1,65,306 total cases and 27,642 active cases on Friday

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 15:05 IST

By Mehul R Thakkar, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The number of active cases in the city has increased over the last 10 days as the number of tests has increased. (Representational Photo/HT)

While the number of active Covid-19 cases has drastically increased in the city owing to a spike in the last 10 days, most active cases in the city are from Andheri, Vile Parle and Borivali in the western suburbs, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to the data, Andheri and Vile Parle account for 2,824 active cases, followed by Borivali with 1,972 active cases.

Areas like Kandivali, Ghatkopar, Mulund account for over 1,200 active cases in the city, followed by Dadar, Dharavi and Mahim with around 1,172 active cases, and Bhandup, Kanjurmarg and parts of Vikhroli with 1,173 active cases. In south Mumbai, D ward, which covers Malabar Hill, Grant Road, Chowpatty, accounts for around 1,185 active cases, compared to other areas of south Mumbai, which have fewer than 600 active cases. A ward, comprising Churchgate, Colaba and CST, accounts for 514 active cases, followed by B ward, comprising Dongri, Pydhonie, which accounts for the lowest number of active cases—176. Lastly, C ward, comprising Marine Lines and Kalbadevi, accounts for 263 active cases.

The city recorded around 1,65,306 total cases and 27,642 active cases on Friday.

The number of active cases in the city has increased over the last 10 days as the number of tests has increased. Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had told HT on Sunday that, “For the next 30 days the city will report around 2,000 cases daily as the BMC is scaling up testing between 12,000 and 14,000 per day, up from around 9,000 tests per day in the last week of August.”



The number of active cases is at a two-month high, as per the BMC records—26,000 active cases, as of September 10.

Dr Siddarth Paliwal, a city based private health consultant, said, “The BMC has to analyse the trend and start stricter containment measures in the areas where active cases are increasing. We should consider sealing entire instead of only floors.”

According to BMC’s data, there are around 542 containment zones in the city.

