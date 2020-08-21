Wet Ganesh Chaturthi expected: IMD predicts heavy rain this weekend

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities have downgraded its yellow alert --- heavy rains across isolated areas – for Mumbai and Palghar for Friday, but retained it for the festive weekend.

The annual 10-day Ganesh Utsav begins in Maharashtra on Saturday.

The weather bureau has retained the yellow alert for Thane until Monday, but upgraded it to an orange alert -- heavy to very heavy rain across isolated areas -- for Ratnagiri, Raigad, Pune and Satara districts for the weekend.

According to IMD Mumbai’s bulletin issued on Thursday, a well-marked low pressure weather system over interior Odisha, which is adjoining Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, is likely to move westwards over the next three-four days to over parts of Madhya Pradesh, activating weather systems over the Arabian Sea.

“The low-pressure system has strengthened the south-westerly monsoon flow enhancing rain activity over the Konkan coast and interior Maharashtra,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD.

Also Read: IMD’s monsoon heavy rain forecast accuracy has improved to 70% in three years

On Thursday, Mumbai received light to moderate rain and isolated intense heavy spells for brief periods amid a persistent cloud cover.

South Mumbai received 26.8 millimetres (mm) of rain, while the suburbs recorded 15.4 mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. The city and its suburbs have received light rains over the past 24 hours. The weather bureau also warned that there would be gusty winds at 45-55 kilometres per hour (kmph) along and off the coast over the weekend.

There are possibilities of waterlogging, localised flooding and minor damage to homes and roads in areas, where orange alert has been issued.