Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Whale carcass at Alibag: Tissue samples collected for DNA analysis

Whale carcass at Alibag: Tissue samples collected for DNA analysis

A day after the decomposed carcass of a whale washed ashore at Alibag, the forest department reached the spot and collected tissue samples for further identification of the...

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:32 IST

By Badri Chatterjee,

A day after the decomposed carcass of a whale washed ashore at Alibag, the forest department reached the spot and collected tissue samples for further identification of the species. Forest officers said the carcass was split into three to four parts. “The remains were pulled back into the sea during high tide and then washed ashore again during low tide. We will be burying it on Tuesday,” said Karishma Kawade, range forest officer (Alibag), mangrove cell. She added that the whale had washed ashore at an isolated beach in Theronda. “There are no residential areas within a five-kilometre radius so nobody is affected by the carcass’ stench,” she said.

Marine biologist Harshal Karve said tissue samples collected will help identify the species, probable length and time of death. “Based on photographs we think it’s a Bryde’s whale but there will be more clarity after scientific analysis,” he said.

This is the sixth whale to have washed ashore a Maharashtra beach since November last year.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test positive
Sep 15, 2020 01:01 IST
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
Sep 14, 2020 21:53 IST
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Sep 14, 2020 22:48 IST
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Sep 14, 2020 23:32 IST

latest news

Bengal CM Mamata announces stipend, houses for Hindu priests, academies for Dalits
Sep 15, 2020 01:21 IST
Trump says Europe has more ‘explosive’ trees than California
Sep 15, 2020 01:11 IST
Borivli GRP arrests 24-year-old for molesting nurse on Mumbai’s local train
Sep 15, 2020 01:07 IST
Notice for fashion designer Manish Malhotra is ready, not issued yet: Mumbai municipal corporation clarifies after action against actor Kangana Ranaut
Sep 15, 2020 01:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.