What is causing heavy rainfall in Mumbai? Weather department explains

Mumbai has been battered by heavy rainfall which has thrown normal life out of gear and resulted in waterlogging at several places.

The roads have turned into rivers where people have to wade through waise-deep water. The transport service has also been severely affected due to heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the reason for heavy rainfall in Mumbai and nearby areas is the strengthening of the Southwest monsoon.

According to IMD bulletin on Wednesday morning, a cyclonic circulation lies over south Gujarat and neighbourhood at middle and upper troposphere levels.

“As a consequence, southwesterly monsoon flow has strengthened over the Arabian sea with southwesterly/westerly winds speed reaching 50-60 kmph along and off Konkan Coast at surface and lower tropospheric levels,” the bulletin said.

It further said that extremely heavy rain is likely to continue over Konkan and Goa (including Mumbai) till August 6. The IMD has already issued a red alert for Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for Wednesday.

The IMD bulletin also said that parts of Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh will also experience heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mumbai surpassed its seasonal rainfall target on Wednesday while Dahanu, 130 km north of Mumbai, recorded its highest all-time 24 hour rainfall beating a 75-year-old record.

With 53.2 mm rain recorded over 24 hours (8.30 am Tuesday to 8.30 am Wednesday), the Colaba weather observatory, representative of south Mumbai, saw its seasonal rain tally at 2,072.2 mm during the same time, surpassing its average for the season (2066 mm).

Over the last 48 hours, Mumbai has received 353 mm rain. The city has also recorded 64% of its August average rainfall in the first five days of the month.