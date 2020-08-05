Sections
Home / Mumbai News / What is causing heavy rainfall in Mumbai? Weather department explains

What is causing heavy rainfall in Mumbai? Weather department explains

The IMD bulletin on Wednesday morning said that parts of Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh will also experience heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 10:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Mumbai

People wading through a waterlogged street in Chembur on Wednesday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Mumbai has been battered by heavy rainfall which has thrown normal life out of gear and resulted in waterlogging at several places.

The roads have turned into rivers where people have to wade through waise-deep water. The transport service has also been severely affected due to heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the reason for heavy rainfall in Mumbai and nearby areas is the strengthening of the Southwest monsoon.

According to IMD bulletin on Wednesday morning, a cyclonic circulation lies over south Gujarat and neighbourhood at middle and upper troposphere levels.



“As a consequence, southwesterly monsoon flow has strengthened over the Arabian sea with southwesterly/westerly winds speed reaching 50-60 kmph along and off Konkan Coast at surface and lower tropospheric levels,” the bulletin said.

It further said that extremely heavy rain is likely to continue over Konkan and Goa (including Mumbai) till August 6. The IMD has already issued a red alert for Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for Wednesday.

The IMD bulletin also said that parts of Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh will also experience heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mumbai surpassed its seasonal rainfall target on Wednesday while Dahanu, 130 km north of Mumbai, recorded its highest all-time 24 hour rainfall beating a 75-year-old record.

With 53.2 mm rain recorded over 24 hours (8.30 am Tuesday to 8.30 am Wednesday), the Colaba weather observatory, representative of south Mumbai, saw its seasonal rain tally at 2,072.2 mm during the same time, surpassing its average for the season (2066 mm).

Over the last 48 hours, Mumbai has received 353 mm rain. The city has also recorded 64% of its August average rainfall in the first five days of the month.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

South Mumbai surpasses its seasonal rainfall average, Dahanu records all-time high 24-hour rain for August
Aug 05, 2020 10:33 IST
‘Felt like I betrayed my country, cried for 2 weeks after that ODI vs Aus’
Aug 05, 2020 10:25 IST
Footballer who tackled poverty stars in British Vogue’s September issue
Aug 05, 2020 10:21 IST
Ram dhun reverberates: Indians in US celebrate bhoomi pujan
Aug 05, 2020 10:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.