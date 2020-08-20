Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Why did Mumbai flood this year too? BMC to find out

Why did Mumbai flood this year too? BMC to find out

Civic body to appoint technical consultant, focus on waterlogging spots

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:36 IST

By Eeshanpriya MS,

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will appoint a technical consultant to understand reasons for waterlogging in the city and suggest a permanent solution. This year, BMC has pumped 17,145 million litres of water from Mumbai during waterlogging.

“We are appointing consultant for Mumbai to find a permanent solution to waterlogging in problematic spots. This will be an extensive survey, with special focus on chronic flooding spots and low-lying areas. We need to check if a permanent solution can be found, such as deep tunnelling,” said a senior officer from the stormwater drains (SWD) department.

The consultant will have technical and engineering expertise in SWD along with prior experience of handling such projects. They will be given a list of chronic waterlogging spots, including Hindmata, Gandhi Market near Matunga, Chembur Colony and Andheri subway, for the study.

The decision comes on the back of allocating and spending dedicated budgets to find solutions to waterlogging at 273 spots across the city, over the last four years. The officer said, “Despite our efforts, waterlogging happened in the city this year too.”



After the monsoon of 2018, BMC tried micro-planning to deal with flooding in the city and the SWD department was tasked with studying chronic flooding spots individually and come up with personalised solutions, in addition to cleaning water entrances and laterals, and desilting drains. However, waterlogging has remained a recurring problem.

On August 4 and 5, Mumbai experienced very heavy rainfall and various parts of the city experienced severe waterlogging, including locations that usually do not see flooding, like Babulnath, Girgaum chowpatty and Nariman Point in south Mumbai. Waterlogging was reported at nine prominent locations in the island city, four locations in the eastern suburbs, and three locations in the western suburbs. As in 2019, the water took several hours to drain, though the flooding may be partially due to the city recording its highest ever August rainfall 1974 on August 5.

BMC’s 2020-21 budget allocated ₹912.10 crore to the SWD department. The civic body had declared that during the 2020 monsoon, only 24 waterlogging spots would remain since the rest had been dealt with over the past three years. SWD department has spent ₹2,903.28 crore for capital expenditures including repair and cleaning of drains and water laterals, nullah desilting, widening, repairing manholes, etc, between 2016 and 2019. However, during the lockdown, BMC lost out on crucial months for its monsoon-preparedness work and was unable to complete fixing over 40 waterlogging spots.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Creativity needs to be acknowledged’
Aug 20, 2020 01:20 IST
10.87 crore household toilets constructed across rural India from 2015: Centre to HC
Aug 20, 2020 01:15 IST
18-month-old girl drowns in open manhole at Nallasopara
Aug 20, 2020 01:09 IST
Covid-19: Rise in kids attacking parents in UK lockdown
Aug 20, 2020 01:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.