Home / Mumbai News / Why does Hindmata keep getting waterlogged? BMC to undertake topographical survey to find out

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:53 IST

By Eeshanpriya MS,

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will map the topography and assess the condition of the stormwater drainage system between the chronic water logging spot of Hindmata on BA Road in Dadar (East) and the Britannia pumping station. The study will help determine reasons for continued waterlogging at Hindmata – Mumbai’s worse flood spot – even after BMC’s massive drain augmentation work at and around this junction over the past two years, worth over ₹50 crore.

Mapping the topography will determine if the drains are damaged, have odd elevations preventing the free flow of water, have utility cables, or are blocked with tree roots or crusted garbage.

Along with this survey, BMC is also planning to build more drains around Hindmata so that water from this elevated region does not flow downward toward BA Road, according to a stormwater drains department official.

BMC in 2018 said it undertook a similar survey to map drains around Hindmata. A civic official from the stormwater drains department said, “This survey was done only in parts and not the entire stretch up to Britannia. We need to find out where the bottleneck is and why the water would not drain out even after the work BMC has carried out. Augmentation of the drain at and around Hindmata has reduced water receding time, but not prevented waterlogging entirely.”



Since Hindmata is saucer-shaped, it used to receive water from Parel, Lalbaug, and Dadar. BMC planned to intercept this water via augmented stormwater drains before it reached Hindmata, and carry it to Britannia pumping station directly. Before the drain augmentation work, this water would flow to Hindmata, and one pipeline at the junction carried water from three localities to Britannia pumping station.

BMC also augmented this pipeline to increase its capacity to 50mm rainfall per hour from the current capacity of 25mm per hour. It installed a box drain along 800 metres of BA Road from Hindmata.

Swapnaja Kishirsagar, assistant commissioner of the F South ward, with jurisdiction over Hindmata, said, “About 10% work on the circular drain around Hindmata is incomplete at Chinchpokli, which may be the bottleneck. Work was affected because of the unavailability of labour due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Work on augmenting the 800-metre stretch of the drain on BA Road is complete.”

