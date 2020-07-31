Wife arrested for conspiring husband’s murder

The Shivaji Nagar police arrested Yasmin Khan, 35 for conspiring to kill her husband, Ahadullah Khan, 37, with the help of her friend and his associate. They allegedly killed Khan in an accident a month ago in Navi Mumbai.

According to police, Naushad and his associates kidnapped Ahadullah on June 17 from Govandi area in a vehicle and they hit him with iron rods on his head and killed him.

The main accused in the case, Naushad then placed his body on the highway near Turbhe and drove over his head, to make it look like an accident, said senior inspector Kishor Gayke of Shivaji Nagar police station. The deceased Ahadullah was a painter and the Turbhe police found his body on the highway and they registered a first information report (FIR) against an unknown person, for causing death due to rash and negligent driving.

On July 17, the police had arrested four persons including Khan’s friend, Naushad Khan, 50, Ramkumar Nirmal alias Devraj, 28; Noor Alam Munir Khan, 38, and Mohammed Taki Ahmed Shaikh, 28.

On June 18, Abdullah’s wife approached Shivaji Nagar police station and registered a missing person complaint so that no one could suspect her, said a police officer.

During an inquiry, Sajid, Abdullah’s brother, told police that Naushad had threatened the victim and had refused to return ₹1.5 lakh that he had borrowed, said police officials. Naushad and his friends were called for questioning, and Mohammed informed during an inquiry to police officers about the murder and accident set-up in Turbhe. Naushad, later confessed to the crime during interrogation.

“We then contacted the Turbhe police and learnt that a body was found and the postmortem was pending. Yasmin was then taken to the hospital to identify Ahadullah. During Naushad’s questioning, police learnt that he had an affair with Yasmin and had also borrowed money from Ahadullah and was not returning him. Yasmin did not want to live with Ahadullah so she plotted to murder her husband with Naushad,” said Gayke.