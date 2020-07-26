Sections
Wife refuses to give money for liquor, man sets her ablaze in Mumbai

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Saturday by the Ghatkopar police for setting his 30-year-old wife on fire after she allegedly refused to give him money for liquor. The woman...

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:53 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Saturday by the Ghatkopar police for setting his 30-year-old wife on fire after she allegedly refused to give him money for liquor. The woman is undergoing treatment for her burns at Sion hospital.

According to police, in her statement, the victim Rubina Shaikh said that the incident occurred on July 25 around 6am at their home in Nityanand Nagar. Shaikh’s husband Nasir asked her for money to buy liquor. When she refused, he got angry and assaulted her.

“The accused first hit her on her head with a hammer and then set her on fire. After hearing the commotion, neighbours rescued her and informed the police,” said Chandrakant Landge, inspector, Ghatkopar police station.

Shaikh was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital and later shifted to Sion hospital for further treatment. She suffered 30% to 35% burn injuries.



“We have booked Nasir under sections 307 (A) [attempt to murder], and 326 [Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means] of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and he has been remanded in police custody,” said an officer from Ghatkopar police station.

