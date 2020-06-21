Will act against societies if they refuse to let house help in: Maharashtra government

The state government is likely to crack the whip on housing societies restricting entry to maids despite the advisory issued on Thursday.

Managing committee members of housing societies have been accused by state cooperation department officials of causing inconvenience to flat owners who wish to avail of domestic help services. Cooperative housing societies come under the jurisdiction of the state cooperation department.

State cooperation minister Balasaheb Patil has called for action against office bearers of such housing societies. Earlier this week, Patil had appealed to housing societies to allow domestic help to resume work in a bid to avoid inconvenience to residents, especially senior citizens. However, managing committees of several housing societies in Mumbai are opposing the move.

“The office bearers have become very arrogant and are not listening despite our advisory. We will issue a formal order this week. After that, if anyone complains, we will take action against such errant societies,” said Patil.

Vishaka Sawant, a resident of a Parel housing society, said that the restriction is hampering her ability to go to work.

“The society is not allowing me to bring my maid who has been taking care of my children for years. I am unable to proceed to my workplace in such circumstances. They don’t understand that Covid-19 is here to stay and I am ready to take all precautions with regards to my maid,” she said.

A majority of housing societies imposed a ban on the entry of maids and drivers after the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24.

After the lockdown was eased from June 5, some of the societies started allowing maids on their premises. However, many societies have restricted their entry, citing that it poses a risk as the domestic help could be carriers of Covid-19.

“A majority of maids stay in slums or chawls where social distancing is not possible. It is risky for us to allow them,” said Dhaval Shah, chairman, Lokhandwala-Oshiwara Residents Association.

“A minority of flat-owners want to bring in maids. We cannot endanger the majority for these people,” he added.

A domestic workers association has called this a case of discrimination against the poor and welcomed the government’s intervention.

“The maids are as careful as anyone else with regards to the precautions against the virus. The societies are just robbing us of our livelihood. We demand that the individual owners decide on whether to hire the maid or not. This should not be on the whims and fancies of the society office bearers,” said Babli Rawat, president, Ghar Kamgar Molkarin Sanghatana.