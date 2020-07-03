Sections
Home / Mumbai News / ‘Will disburse ₹8,200 crore for farm loan waiver by month-end’

‘Will disburse ₹8,200 crore for farm loan waiver by month-end’

State cooperation minister Balasaheb Patil said the remaining amount of ₹8,200 crore towards loan waiver to 11.25 lakh farmers will be disbursed by month-end. After paying more...

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 00:00 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

State cooperation minister Balasaheb Patil said the remaining amount of ₹8,200 crore towards loan waiver to 11.25 lakh farmers will be disbursed by month-end. After paying more than ₹12,000 crore towards 19 lakh beneficiaries, the scheme was put on hold owing to the cash crunch due to the lockdown.

Patil said that after the two phases of loan waiver, the process of verification of accounts and authentication of Aadhaar numbers was stalled due to the lockdown. “It has now been resumed, and we have released ₹2,000 crore for its next phase. Farmers in the list of beneficiaries are requested to complete their authentication at the earliest,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lack of trust may delay de-escalation: Officials
Jul 03, 2020 00:27 IST
Two evacuation flights with 246 passengers land at Chandigarh airport
Jul 03, 2020 00:27 IST
₹39k-crore military deal okayed for jets, missiles
Jul 03, 2020 00:26 IST
State will have to borrow money to pay salaries next month: Minister
Jul 03, 2020 00:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.