Home / Mumbai News / Will provide practice papers for all final-year students: Maharashtra education minister Uday Samant

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:08 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Practice question papers will be made available for all final-year students — fresh and repeater candidates, said state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant on Thursday.

In a meeting held at the Fort campus of University of Mumbai (MU), Samant assured government assistance to all state universities.

“Every university is taking efforts to ensure no student is left out of the examination system, and MU itself will be catering to over 2.47 lakh students, so dates for exam registration have been extended till September 20,” said Samant in a statement released on Thursday evening.

He explained that of the 2.47 lakh final-year students, 1.7 lakh are fresh candidates and the rest are repeater candidates.

“The exam will be conducted online in multiple-choice question (MCQs) format and the university will conduct offline exams in case of differently-abled students and those who cannot appear for online exams,” added Samant.

