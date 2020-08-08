Willing to declare south Konkan wildlife corridor as ESA, but state needs to send proposal first: Centre tells HC

The Union environment ministry has told the Bombay high court (HC) that despite the Centre’s intention to declare the Dodamarg-Sawantwadi wildlife corridor in Sindhudurg as an eco-sensitive area (ESA), Maharashtra government has not sent a proposal even after seven years.

On Friday, a bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice AS Gadkari, while hearing interim applications by NGO Vanashakti and Awaaz Foundation seeking implementation of previous orders citing threat to the corridor’s biodiversity, directed petitioners to explain the maintainability of their petition and explain why it should not be transferred to the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The next date of hearing is on August 17.

“The court wanted to hear from us on maintainability in view of the NGT Act and that we were seeking a notification under the Environment Protection Act, 1986. We highlighted issues in this matter overlapping with provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972 and certain schedules of the NGT Act excluding WPA. Thus, this matter may be heard by HC,” said Zaman Ali, co-counsel for Vanashakti.

To curb environmentally destructive activities in this corridor, the court had in 2012, 2013 and 2018 directed for the declaration of the ESA and also ordered the belt be a ‘no tree-felling zone’. The HC had, on Wednesday, asked the ministry of environment forests and climate change (MoEFCC) to file their response on steps taken to comply with previous orders.

MoEFCC in its affidavit stated that it cannot take an independent decision. “In view of the fact that the state supports declaration of Sawantwadi-Dodamarg corridor as ESA, a proposal based on ground level information and land records has been sought to be submitted for consideration,” read the affidavit, which HT has reviewed, and was confirmed by counsel for MoEFCC Parag Vyas.

The petitioner alleged that the Maharashtra government was delaying the matter. “The state is dragging its feet which forced us to go back to the HC,” said Stalin D, director of Vanashakti.

Declaring an area as ESA means prohibiting projects such as mining, quarrying, and red category industries while restricting infrastructure development.

MoEFCC also suggested that the state consider including the wildlife corridor in the proposed Western Ghats ESA. “This will ensure that a single notification can cover both Western Ghats and Sawantwadi-Dodamarg as ESA,” MoEFCC said.

Maharashtra has proposed a total area of 15,359 square kilometre (sqkm) for the draft Western Ghats ESA, which excluded 11.4% of the originally proposed area by the Centre. The proposal left out crucial wildlife corridors including the entire Dodamarg taluka. “The inclusion of Dodamarg in the Western Ghats ESA is still awaited from the state government,” the affidavit said.

State chief wildlife warden Nitin Kakodkar reiterated that the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun was appointed to assess the exact boundary of the corridor, based on which a proposal would be sent. However, the study, first proposed in early 2019, has not started yet.