Winter session: 5 new MLCs introduced in Maharashtra Council

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers celebrate after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress-Shiv Sena alliance, won 4 out of 6 Graduates and Teacher's constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, outside NCP office in Mumbai, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (PTI)

Five MLCs elected in the December 1 polls were introduced in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Monday, the first day of its two-day winter session.

Satish Chavan and Arun Lad of the NCP, the Congress’ Abhijit Vanjari and Jayant Asgaonkar, and Independent Kiran Sarnaik were introduced as soon as business transactions began in the Upper House.

Lad and Chavan won from the graduates’ constituencies in Pune and Aurangabad divisions respectively, Asgaonkar from the teachers’ constituency in Pune division, while Vanjari and Sarnaik won from Nagpur division graduates’ seat and Amravati division teachers’ constituency respectively.