Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Wipro campus in Pune to become Covid hospital

Wipro campus in Pune to become Covid hospital

Information technology (IT) giant Wipro Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to convert its campus in Hinjawadi, Pune, into a Covid-19 hospitalThe...

Updated: May 06, 2020 01:08 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Information technology (IT) giant Wipro Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to convert its campus in Hinjawadi, Pune, into a Covid-19 hospital

The hospital will be a 450-bed intermediary care centre for those infected by the coronavirus

The hospital will be ready by the end of the month and will be equipped to treat moderate cases, said a statement from the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office

As per the MoU signed recently, the proposed hospital would also have 12 beds to stabilise critical Covid patients before shifting them to a tertiary care facility



This will be an independent, isolated Covid-19 dedicated complex

It will also include 24 well-appointed rooms to accommodate doctors, nurses, ward boys and other medical staff.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
May 05, 2020 23:59 IST
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
May 06, 2020 00:41 IST
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
May 05, 2020 23:01 IST
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
May 05, 2020 22:45 IST

latest news

Six Congress workers booked for assaulting senior leader Daljit Singh Bhola’s aide in Ludhiana
May 06, 2020 01:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ to feature active noise cancellation: Report
May 06, 2020 01:14 IST
Amid lockdown, defunt tubewells add to Ludhiana residents’ woes
May 06, 2020 01:14 IST
Ludhiana MC conducting trials to treat wastewater at Jamalpur STP with poly aluminium chloride
May 06, 2020 01:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.