Home / Mumbai News / With 55 new cases, Maharashtra Police’s Covid-19 tally reaches 4,103

With 55 new cases, Maharashtra Police’s Covid-19 tally reaches 4,103

As many as 48 policemen have died due to coronavirus in Maharashtra.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 16:21 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Mumbai

As many as 3,039 policemen have recovered from the illness and returned to their homes, police said. (ANI file photo)

With 55 more Maharashtra police personnel tested Covid-19 positive in the last 24 hours, the total count of the cops infected with the virus has climbed to 4,103 on Monday.

“In the last 24 hours, 55 policemen in Maharashtra were found corona positive. So far, 48 policemen have died due to coronavirus in Maharashtra. The number of coronavirus positive policemen in Maharashtra has reached 4,103, including 1,016 active cases,” Maharashtra Police said on Monday.

As many as 3,039 policemen have recovered from the illness and returned to their homes, police said.



Meanwhile, the first death of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel due to coronavirus was reported in Mumbai. The SRPF personnel, posted at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai, died on June 21.

Moreover, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by the contagion with 1,32,075 Covid-19 cases and 6170 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

