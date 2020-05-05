With Covid-19 cases on the rise, migrants from Tamil Nadu in Mumbai try to return

In early April, a 17-year-old boy with Down syndrome and his mother huddled inside an ambulance that was transporting a cancer patient to Salem in Tamil Nadu. The duo are among those from the Tamil migrant community of Dharavi who are desperately trying to return to Tamil Nadu now that Asia’s most densely-populated slum is a Covid-19 hotspot.

Since April 2, when the first Dharavi resident tested positive for Covid-19, over 48 containment zones have been set up in the slum, which is home to 8.5 lakh people. Tamils comprise 15% of this population.

“My son would rush out of our room [in Dharavi] due to the suffocating conditions. It’s too risky as he could get exposed to the virus,” said the mother. She and her son had certificates declaring them Covid-negative. The cancer patient, who had come to Mumbai for treatment, agreed to let the duo accompany him till Salem. The mother and son’s destination was Villupuram, approximately 178 kilometres from Salem. “My son is better now as there is enough space for him to roam around,” said the mother.

Authorities in Tamil Nadu are monitoring these movements. “Slum dwellers from Dharavi are taking drops in vans supplying essential commodities. Some are coming on two-wheelers, others in ambulances,” said Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, district collector of Tirunelveli, in Tamil Nadu.

In addition to policing borders, Tamil Nadu has also set up testing and quarantine centres near national highways. Recently, the police found two from Dharavi who had reached Satish’s district after driving their two-wheelers for over four days. They were sent to a quarantine centre and allowed to leave after testing negative for Covid-19.

For many in Dharavi, who came to Mumbai looking for work, villages in Tamil Nadu are the safer option as Dharavi sees more deaths from Covid-19 and spikes in reported cases. Kalla Prasad, 41, originally from Avudaiyapuram, said, “We can survive through farming. My brothers are worried and keep calling me back.”

“We have stopped going out, but it’s a challenge to keep my children confined. We are living in fear,” said Sundari Chari, 32, who lives in a small room with her husband, two children and in-laws.

The Tamil Nadu government is in talks with the Maharashtra government to organise transport for Tamils stranded in Maharashtra. “It is not only Dharavi, but hundreds are stuck in different districts in Maharashtra,” said Satish.