Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / With onion supply in Maharashtra dwindling, imports from Iran arrive at Vashi APMC market

With onion supply in Maharashtra dwindling, imports from Iran arrive at Vashi APMC market

Onions imported from Iran have arrived at the wholesale APMC market in Vashi on Monday. With the onion prices rising in the region due to shortage of onions from Maharashtra,...

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:34 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Onions imported from Iran have arrived at the wholesale APMC market in Vashi on Monday. With the onion prices rising in the region due to shortage of onions from Maharashtra, the imported onions, which are cheaper, are being seen as alternative by traders.

Iranian onions were sold for ₹55 to ₹60 per kg, while those from various regions of the state are selling for ₹60 to ₹70 per kg in the wholesale market.

Ankush Gaikar, an onion trader, said, “With the onion stock dipping in local markets and prices rising, traders are increasingly importing onions. Around 600 tonnes of onion has arrived recently at Mumbai port of which 25 tonnes arrived in APMC market on Monday. The onions are of good quality and are cheaper than those available from local sources.”

Ganesh Patil, another trader, said, “The number of vehicles bringing in onions daily has reduced. Today, 94 vehicles arrived against the usual of around 125 vehicles. Recent rains have damaged a lot of crop, and that is affecting supplies. Arrival of new crop is expected to be on the lower side for the next two months. This is where the imported onions will help cover the shortage. Onion is presently being imported from Iran, Egypt and Turkey.”

Anil Pandey, a retailer from Mumbai, said the imported onions seem to be of good quality but added that it is the consumer who will decide if they prefer it over the Indian onion. He said, “Indians have a liking for a particular taste of onions, and the imported onions often do not match it.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
Oct 19, 2020 20:35 IST
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Oct 19, 2020 18:54 IST
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Oct 20, 2020 00:47 IST
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Oct 19, 2020 23:32 IST

latest news

Sack Kamal Nath from all posts: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan writes to Sonia Gandhi
Oct 20, 2020 01:58 IST
100 years of a Delhi education icon
Oct 20, 2020 01:52 IST
Delhiwale: Celebrating two lives
Oct 20, 2020 01:45 IST
Hyderabad student writes Bhagvad Gita on 4,042 rice grains
Oct 20, 2020 01:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.