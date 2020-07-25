Sections
Home / Mumbai News / With rise in demand, state FDA to buy remdesivir from Gujarat firm

With rise in demand, state FDA to buy remdesivir from Gujarat firm

The Covid-19 outbreak has led to a sharp rise in the demand for remdesivir and tocilizumab — two drugs that have become essential for the treatment of serious cases of the...

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 00:04 IST

By Rupsa Chakraborty,

The Covid-19 outbreak has led to a sharp rise in the demand for remdesivir and tocilizumab — two drugs that have become essential for the treatment of serious cases of the infection. To meet the demand, Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to buy remdesivir from a Gujarat-based company.

With the state registering more than 7,000 new cases of Covid-19 daily, there’s been growing demand for remdesivir and tocilizumab, which have been effective in many serious cases of the infection. However, this has also led to a shortage of these drugs in the market as well as overcharging by some retailers. FDA has asked citizens to file complaints about overcharging on its helpline 1800222365.

State FDA minister Rajendra Shingne said the government plans to publish the price and availability of the drugs online for transparency. “We have held meetings with manufacturers. We are also in talks with a Gujarat-based company to supply remdesivir to the state. The production will increase soon,” he said.

While there are no official figures, it is estimated that more than 40,000 Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra require the two drugs for treatment. Many have complained of shortage and overcharging.



For example, on July 23, acting on a tip from a patient, FDA along with Ulhasnagar police’s crime branch caught Neeta Panjwani for selling tocilizumab for ₹60,000 while the maximum retail price (MRP) was ₹40,545. The joint raid was carried out by drug inspector Nishiganda Pashte, Nitin Aher and Sandeep Narawane from the Thane branch of FDA.

“The woman was selling the drugs at a higher price without the required prescription. Thus, an FIR [first information report] has been filed against her under the Drugs and Cosmetic Acts, 1940 and Essential Commodities Act, at Ulhasnagar police station,” said Sunil Bhardwaj, vigilance commissioner, FDA.

So far, 15 people have been arrested in four separate operations for illegally selling drugs used to treat Covid-19.

Remdesivir, an antiviral drug manufactured by Cipla and Hetero Healthcare, is used for the treatment of Ebola and costs ₹5,000 per vial. Tocilizumab is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and is imported by the Indian arm of the multinational pharmaceutical Roche, and marketed by Mumbai-based Cipla.

While there are numerous informal reports of shortage and overcharging, few formal complaints have been lodged, which may be due to lack of awareness. “We have launched the toll-free helpline number — 1800222365 — for people to file complaints if they are charged over the MRP. I request people to come forward and file complaints with us. Their anonymity will be maintained,” said AB Unhale, commissioner, FDA, Maharashtra.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UP may have to tweak timeline for trillion dollar economy
Jul 25, 2020 00:38 IST
Students allege error in admission process at TISS
Jul 25, 2020 00:37 IST
Sharad Pawar begins tour of Maharashtra districts
Jul 25, 2020 00:35 IST
NDA will contest Bihar polls unitedly says BJP chief Nadda
Jul 25, 2020 00:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.