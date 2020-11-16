Woman arrested for duping south Mumbai jeweller, stealing 180 grams of gold

The property cell of the Mumbai crime branch arrested a 39-year-old woman on Saturday for allegedly duping a jeweller and stealing 180 gram (18 tolas) of gold by exchanging real gold ornaments with imitation jewellery.

According to police, the accused is identified as Sana Shaikh, a housewife from Nal Bazar in south Mumbai. The incident came to light last month when she managed to steal gold ornaments worth ₹43,100 from the shop without the owner’s knowledge. The shopkeeper Deepak Rathod later found the gold ornaments missing so he checked the CCTV footage and learnt that a burkha-clad woman replaced the gold ornaments with imitation ones, said Kedari Pawar, police inspector of the property cell.

Rathod then approached the Byculla police station, and a case was registered against the woman. After an extensive search, the property cell managed to arrest the woman. During the inquiry, she confessed that she had visited the shop five to six times in the last few months. After finalising the gold ornaments, she took photos of them and said she would buy them within two to three days, added Pawar. In her next visit, she carried imitation jewellery in the same design and exchanged them with the real ones.

Police are now trying to find out if Shaikh committed similar offences in other jewellery shops using the same modus operandi.