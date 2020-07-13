Woman creates scene on road, leads to traffic jam, gets challan

The traffic movement on Pedder Road was briefly affected on Saturday evening due to a fight between a couple on the road. The traffic police issued a challan to the woman for abandoning her vehicle in the middle of the road, which led to traffic jam. However, no criminal offence was registered, police said.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, police sources said the woman was chasing her husband’s Range Rover on Pedder Road. The woman’s husband allegedly had a female co-passenger in his car.

The woman, who reportedly suspected that her husband was having an affair, obstructed the Range Rover, got out of her vehicle and yelled at her husband to come out. She also climbed on the bonnet of the vehicle. When the man stepped out the car, she kicked him.

Meanwhile, the other woman was trying to drive away. Upon noticing it, she ran after the vehicle and when the car stopped at a signal, opened the door and tried to assault the woman.

Traffic police present at the scene intervened and took all three people and the two vehicles to Gamdevi police station.

“This occurred on Saturday evening. We have issued a challan to the woman for obstruction of traffic,” said Pravin Padval, additional commissioner of police (traffic).