Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Woman creates scene on road, leads to traffic jam, gets challan

Woman creates scene on road, leads to traffic jam, gets challan

The traffic movement on Pedder Road was briefly affected on Saturday evening due to a fight between a couple on the road. The traffic police issued a challan to the woman for...

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 01:41 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The traffic movement on Pedder Road was briefly affected on Saturday evening due to a fight between a couple on the road. The traffic police issued a challan to the woman for abandoning her vehicle in the middle of the road, which led to traffic jam. However, no criminal offence was registered, police said.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, police sources said the woman was chasing her husband’s Range Rover on Pedder Road. The woman’s husband allegedly had a female co-passenger in his car.

The woman, who reportedly suspected that her husband was having an affair, obstructed the Range Rover, got out of her vehicle and yelled at her husband to come out. She also climbed on the bonnet of the vehicle. When the man stepped out the car, she kicked him.

Meanwhile, the other woman was trying to drive away. Upon noticing it, she ran after the vehicle and when the car stopped at a signal, opened the door and tried to assault the woman.



Traffic police present at the scene intervened and took all three people and the two vehicles to Gamdevi police station.

“This occurred on Saturday evening. We have issued a challan to the woman for obstruction of traffic,” said Pravin Padval, additional commissioner of police (traffic).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Why Bihar lags in population control
Jul 13, 2020 02:51 IST
‘MAKING HISTORY’: US Navy welcomes 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot
Jul 13, 2020 02:35 IST
House strove for just social order: Supreme Court judge
Jul 13, 2020 02:29 IST
Shravan puja takes a virtual detour during Covid-19
Jul 13, 2020 02:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.