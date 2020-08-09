Woman, friend steal ₹19 lakh from father, arrested in Punjab

Sections
Updated: Aug 09, 2020 23:46 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

The Oshiwara police on Saturday arrested a woman and her friend for stealing cash and gold ornaments worth ₹19 lakh from her father.

According to police, the complainant Umarandaz Qureshi, had filed a missing complaint against his daughter Uzma Qureshi, 21, at Oshiwara police station. However, he later alleged that her daughter had eloped with her friend Charandeepsingh Arora, 35. Arora is a physical training teacher at school in Versova, police said.

After filing the missing complaint, Qureshi, a hotelier, returned home only to find gold and ₹10 lakh cash missing from the locker. He then recollected that Uzma, on July 23, had asked him for his locker key. She had claimed that a friend’s family members were infected with Covid-19 and were admitted to hospital and they had requested her to keep their gold in a safe place.

Qureshi then lodged a case of theft against his daughter.



Dayanand Bangar, a senior inspector from Oshiwara police station said, “Following his complaint, we have registered the FIR against his daughter.”

“With the help of technical assistance, we traced the duo in Punjab. The accused were hiding at the hotel, near Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab,” an officer from Oshiwara police said

Mumbai Police with the help of Amritsar Police raided the hotel and found her and Arora. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime and said they had stashed the stolen gold and cash in a bank locker.

Police have booked Uzma and Arora under section 379 (punishment for theft), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

“On Saturday we produced them before the metropolitan magistrate court. The court has remanded them in police custody till Tuesday,” Bangar said.

