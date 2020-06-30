Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Woman gets notice for asking mosque to lower volume

Woman gets notice for asking mosque to lower volume

The city police have sent a warning notice to Karishma Bhosale, a Mankhurd resident, who recently visited a local mosque to request them to lower the volume of Azaan played at the...

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 00:59 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

The city police have sent a warning notice to Karishma Bhosale, a Mankhurd resident, who recently visited a local mosque to request them to lower the volume of Azaan played at the mosque.

After her video went viral on social media last week, it led to controversy over Bhosale’s action. Later, she claimed she was being bullied by locals.

Inspector Kishore Kharat, in-charge of Mankhurd police station, has sent a notice under section 149 (cognisable offences) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) addressed to her mother Varsha Bhosale on June 24, the day of the incident.

The notice, a copy of which is with HT, stated it was inappropriate for her to visit the mosque and that she should have approached the police first with any grievance that she may have had. It also added that her going to the mosque and requesting them to lower the volume could have led to a law and order situation.



The mother-daughter duo has been asked to abide by the rules, failing which they could be booked for going against the notice and face charges under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Society will back govt decisions over LAC standoff: Bhaiyyaji Joshi
Jun 30, 2020 01:02 IST
Woman gets notice for asking mosque to lower volume
Jun 30, 2020 00:59 IST
Centre’s Smart Cities Mission a mere announcement: Sena
Jun 30, 2020 00:54 IST
No complete lockdown, but Thane sees complete chaos
Jun 30, 2020 00:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.