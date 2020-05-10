Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Woman inmate of Byculla prison tests positive for Covid-19

Woman inmate of Byculla prison tests positive for Covid-19

Updated: May 10, 2020 18:25 IST

By Asian News International, Mumbai

File: Police security inside Byculla Woman Jail (Kunal Patil/ Hindustan Times)

A 54-year-old inmate of Byculla women’s jail has tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, jail authorities informed.

According to Byculla jail authorities, the woman’s first test result on May 8 was negative but the second test conducted on May 9 has come positive. She is under treatment at St George’s Hospital, they added.

