Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Woman kills 4-year-old over family feud, arrested

Woman kills 4-year-old over family feud, arrested

Sahar police on Monday arrested a 40-year-old woman for allegedly killing a four-year-old child of her close relative by strangulating him. According to the police, the accused...

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 00:55 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Sahar police on Monday arrested a 40-year-old woman for allegedly killing a four-year-old child of her close relative by strangulating him.

According to the police, the accused Madhu Gade is a resident of Sahar village in Andheri (East). The minor had gone missing from his house and the parents went looking for him to Gade’s residence. “Gade lived opposite to the victim’s house. On searching the victim’s parents found the minor in the toilet, in an unconscious state,” said the officer.

The parents then rushed him to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead. “We have arrested Gade. S has confessed that she strangulated him with her leggings in a fit of rage, as both the families did not get along,” said the officer.

The officer said that the families argued over cleaning pathways, drainage and other petty issues. Gade in anger over the fraught relationship strangled the minor. “We have arrested her on charges of murder,” said Shashikant Mane, a senior police inspector.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I’m all for masks: Donald Trump says he would wear it in close quarters
Jul 02, 2020 01:16 IST
Prisoners out on temporary bail cannot report to police station via video calling: HC
Jul 02, 2020 00:56 IST
Woman kills 4-year-old over family feud, arrested
Jul 02, 2020 00:55 IST
Products made by state self-help groups now available on Amazon
Jul 02, 2020 00:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.