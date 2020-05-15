Woman seeks termination of one of her twin foetuses, HC refers her to expert panel

Sections
The Bombay high court on Friday referred a 33-year-old Dahisar resident, who is pregnant with twins and seeks termination of pregnancy of one of the foetuses affected by Downs Syndrome, to a...

Updated: May 15, 2020 21:05 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Bombay high court on Friday referred a 33-year-old Dahisar resident, who is pregnant with twins and seeks termination of pregnancy of one of the foetuses affected by Downs Syndrome, to a Medical Board of JJ Hospital and Sir Grant Medical College.

Justice SJ Kathawalla has asked the board to submit it’s reported by May 22, when the woman’s petition will come up for further hearing.

The woman’s petition, filed through advocate Aditi Saxena stated that on April 29 she underwent maternal screening test and underwent a second test on May 7, given the complications found in one her foetuses. The second test results showed that the foetus having complications suffered from Down’s Syndrome.

On May 11, she took the second opinion from gynaecologist and obstetrician, who informed her that the affected foetus suffered from an untreatable chromosomal anomaly with a substantial risk of mental or physical disabilities and thereafter she decided to undergo termination of her pregnancy of the affected foetus and continue normal pregnancy with the other foetus.



She claimed that the gynaecologist had also informed her that such a procedure for terminating the pregnancy of one her foetuses would pose no higher risk to her as compared to delivery.

Justice Kathawalla took note of these facts and referred her to the medical Board, saying the petitioner has made out a prima facie case.

