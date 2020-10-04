Won’t tolerate undue delays, says Navi Mumbai civic body chief

Disappointed with the slow pace of work in various fronts, Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar has given directives to all the health department officers and staff that no delay will, henceforth, be tolerated with any health-related work.

Most delays relate to buying of medicines, medical equipment and other purchases important to fight the pandemic.

Mahendra Konde, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) PRO, said, “The commissioner insisted that the health department has to work in sync with engineering department. When a Covid facility is made ready by engineering department, the health department, too, has to be ready with all the supplies required there and for that a proper coordination is needed.”

Bangar said that a very close attention is required to be given to all medical facilities, especially the stock of medicines. He insisted that no comprises should be made for making the purchase of required goods. He also added that anyone found providing medical equipment and other medical goods of low grade quality, should be immediately black listed and, if required, a case be registered. Every purchase should be compared with market value.

Bangar added that after he noticed a few delays in work, he took a review meeting with the health department to convey the same.

“I noticed a few delays. For instance, after the first tendering call, if we don’t get response, a second call needs to be made. The second call can be made within four working days. But in some cases, two weeks have been taken, which delays the work. I noticed a sense of lack of urgency during the Covid times, which was addressed. The main intention was to give the message that they are being watched and no compromise in any facility or material would be tolerated,” he said.

A health officer from NMMC said, “The commissioner was upset due to some backlogs. We are also working under high pressure for many months. Hence, sometimes some work gets delayed. We are trying our best to cope up.”