Non-removal of electric cables brings Dombivli ROB work to standstill

The work of long-awaited Dombivli Rail Over Bridge (ROB) has come to a standstill because the work of removing five electric cables is pending.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has approached the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) asking it to remove the cables.

The work of the ROB was taken up during lockdown period by the civic body. However, it has now slowed down.

“We cannot carry forward the work unless the cables are removed. We have asked the MSEDCL to carry out the work with priority and they have also agreed to it,” said Tarun Juneja, executive engineer, KDMC.

Once the cables are removed, the civic body will take up the work of laying concrete for the bridge. The KDMC expect to complete the work by November.

The repair work of the Dombivli ROB was initiated in June by the civic body and Central Railway (CR) after a major part of the bridge was dismantled in a span of 15 days, taking advantage of the lockdown period.

The bridge was shut in September 2019 after it was declared unsafe by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay in May 2019 after an audit.

The entire repair work will cost around Rs 10.50cr.

As the repair work got delayed, there have been complaints from the commuters regarding the ordeal they face while taking the alternative Thakurli ROB through the narrow lanes in the city. There has been a continuous demand to take up the repair work.

“The closure of the bridge has led to major traffic snarls in the city. It is high time it was repaired and opened for the commuters. Since the lockdown is relaxed, vehicles have started moving out and again there is congestion reported,” said Manohar Pillai, 36, a resident of Dombivli.

An officer from MSEDCL who did not wish to be named said, “As per the requirement, we have asked the contractor to take up the work of removing the cables. We have directed the contractor to complete the work by September 27.”