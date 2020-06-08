Working from office is better than from home, say Mumbai officegoers

Barring the travel hurdles, most Mumbaiites, who returned to work on Monday after almost three months of lockdown owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, said working from office was easier than from home.

“Not everyone has a personal computer at their place, and as exports come under essential services, it is easier to work from office. We have been asked to come in as and when there is work,” said Ameya Shirsat, who works for a shipping company. He said they have been asked to wear masks and gloves and carry sanitisers. Also, the three employees who reported to work on Monday, were asked to sit at a distance from each other.

In most offices, those with private vehicles or staying close to their workplace could reach, while the others were given an option of working from home. Sandesh Gudekar, who works in the loan department of a bank, said there are guidelines for everyone reporting to work, wherein body temperatures of all employees is checked and they are asked to download Aarogya Setu mobile application. “Anyone who has close contact with a patient or any symptom is asked not to report to work. Although travelling takes time and is a concern, I think coming to office is better,” said Gudekar.

Mehul Ramaiya, an investment banker, waited at the bus stop on Monday morning for almost an hour, only to return home. His office is at Fort and on a normal day, he would take a train from his home at Ghatkopar. “Only two people from our office reached today, one who stays close by and my boss in his own vehicle. If the government wants to open up the economy, the onus of ensuring transport facility must be on the employer,” said Ramaiya. “Buses were plying at a frequency of six-eight minutes. But they were full by the time they reached my stop,” said Ramaiya.

Some organisations also decided to start a rotational working system with employees reporting to work only on specific days of the week.

Some were happy as only a limited number of people could step out. “It usually takes me around 25 minutes to reach my workplace in Chembur. But today it took half the time. Also, just three of us reported to work. This is much more convenient, as offices are asked to shut early. So one will be back home on time and by early evening,” said Nirav Mehta, marketing consultant.