Worms found in patients’ dinner at Kalyan centre; contractor pulled up

Patients admitted at a Covid centre in Kalyan were shocked to find worms in their dinner on Wednesday night. After the matter came to light, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) authorities have given a notice to the food supply contractor seeking an explanation.

Insects were found at the Covid centre set-up at a high-rise in Kalyan. Kamlakar Indulkar, a Kalyan resident and Shakha Pramukh of Shiv Sena was admitted at the centre on September 21 after testing positive for Covid-19.

“I was not feeling well for three-four days, so I carried out the test at Rukmani Bai Hospital in Kalyan and was tested positive. The authorities themselves suggested to get admitted in the Covid centre,” Indulkar said.

“On Wednesday night after we received dinner, I was shocked to see worms in it. I thought it was only on my plate. But later everyone from more than 20 wards started complaining about the same. We approach the management and complained about the contractor,” added Indulkar.

Sanjay Jadhav, secretary, KDMC, said, “We had given notice to the contractor and asked him for an explanation for the bad food quality. We will take action. The dinner was distributed to around 40 patients on a single floor on Wednesday night. As soon as the insects were found, it was returned. Within an hour we re-arranged dinner for the patients. The hospital has around 700 patients and we see that proper food reaches them on time.”